Manipal college student gets caught sneaking girl out of hostel in suitcase, Twitter has a field day

A video of a student in Karnataka's Manipal who was caught sneaking a female friend out of a hostel in a suitcase went viral, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

CCTV footage of the incident that took place on Wednesday showed security guards questioning the boy on taking a suitcase outside the college hostel. They then appear to have asked him to open the suitcase, and when he reluctantly did – out appeared the girl!

However, that hasn't stopped Twitter from having an absolute field day.

This user's tweet had Twiteratti cackling. "you're in her dms, she's in his suitcase," they said.

you're in her dms, she's in his suitcase — vae (@itsvarshang) February 2, 2022

Another user drew a parallel to retired WWE wrestler Undertaker's dramatic return.

out of context manipal scandal pic.twitter.com/No9TG2qRZo — ankur (@seizurepolice) February 2, 2022

There's always a Spotify playlist for every occasion.

I think I found out the manipal students playlist. pic.twitter.com/9Q1OB4oEjz — pr1nce (@esprinciao) February 2, 2022

Here's another tweet that's gone viral.

manipal boys be like 'I know a place' , then put you in a suitcase — Shreehari Thakral (@shreehari63) February 2, 2022

The incident also evoked a response drawing a parallel to the iconic teen movie Mean Girls.

get in loser we're going to manipal pic.twitter.com/yVkaCrCkfD — arush (@_arushh) February 2, 2022

