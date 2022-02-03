Manipal student sneaks girl out of dorm in suitcase

Manipal college student gets caught sneaking girl out of hostel in suitcase, Twitter has a field day

Such incidents, though not common, are not the most bizarre things that happen in the college campus, a handful of Manipal students told DH

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2022, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 12:39 ist
A screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the girl step out of the suitcase at a college hostel in Manipal. Credit: Special Arrangement

A video of a student in Karnataka's Manipal who was caught sneaking a female friend out of a hostel in a suitcase went viral, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

CCTV footage of the incident that took place on Wednesday showed security guards questioning the boy on taking a suitcase outside the college hostel. They then appear to have asked him to open the suitcase, and when he reluctantly did – out appeared the girl!

However, that hasn't stopped Twitter from having an absolute field day.

This user's tweet had Twiteratti cackling. "you're in her dms, she's in his suitcase," they said.

Another user drew a parallel to retired WWE wrestler Undertaker's dramatic return.

 There's always a Spotify playlist for every occasion.

Here's another tweet that's gone viral.

The incident also evoked a response drawing a parallel to the iconic teen movie Mean Girls.

Karnataka
Manipal
Twitter
Social media

