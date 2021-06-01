Manpower shortage, a challenge for expanding services at hospitals

With Covid cases still on the rise, the district administration and the authorities are planning to expand the services at the hospitals and also implement unique initiatives to contain the spread. However, they are in need of manpower and volunteers, which has become a bigger challenge.

The Covid healthcare unit at Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital, running on a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model, is being expanded with the like-minded people joining hands with the district administration.

The first PPP venture has the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, joining hands with the private companies. While Automatic Axles-Kalyani Meritor HVS India (P) Ltd is sponsoring medical equipment, Ashakirana Charitable Trust and Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital are providing medical care facilities, manpower and also overall management of the healthcare unit.

There are also plans to upgrade the 250-bed district hospital to 800-bed hospital. But, there is a requirement for manpower, according to sources in Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri also stressed on the need for volunteer participation for combating the pandemic. Expressing gratitude to the volunteer groups, Citizen's forum of Mysuru, NCC, Rotary and others who have joined hands with the district administration in Covid Mitras, war room, telemedicine and other fields, the DC also sought further support from the volunteers and civil society on concentrating on the focus areas to make Mysuru Covid-free.

The DC has stated that special focus on women is required in Covid management. The MCC shall identify constituency and ward-wise Covid Care Centres and volunteer participation is sought in this respect, she said.

Speaking to DH, Varun Gururaja, the CEO of the venture between Asha Kirana and Gopala Gowda Hospital, said, "The Covid unit at Krishnajammanni hospital was being expanded ward by ward, ensuring there are sufficient medical equipment and facilities. There is definitely shortage of manpower, which has become a big challenge."

"We need more people for the posts of nurses, Group 'D' employees and other medical staff. We encourage more and more youngsters to come forward for service as the entire hospital can accommodate 500 beds. The fear and stigma of Covid has kept the youngsters away. However, the expansion of the hospital depends on the available manpower and equipment," he said.

We started the venture with the intention of serving the people. All trustees, Covid warriors are working day and night. The people here all hand picked staff. No other hospital in Mysuru have nurses conversing with the Covid patients, instilling confidence among them. Besides, a two-hour session is held with the attenders by the duty doctors and the specialists.

"The facility here was started on May 20 with 30 beds, with 18 patients, after recruitment and orientation of more than 100 healthcare workers and volunteers. Within 24 hours, we roped in 10 MBBS doctors, five specialists, five PG students, 50 nursing, 40 Group 'D' staff," Gururaja explained.

"The empty building was converted into a 80-bed Covid facility in less than one week with the help of the district administration and Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, for treating the public for no cost. The facility has to be expanded and there is a requirement for more manpower," he said.