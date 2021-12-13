Manual scavenging survey in Karnataka to be completed by February: Kota Srinivas Poojary

A survey to identify manual scavengers will be completed by February, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary told the Legislative Council on Monday, assuring the House that the existing laws to prohibit the practice will be implemented strictly.

In response to a calling attention motion by Congress' BK Hariprasad, Poojary said the survey of 'safai karmacharis' is completed in 12 districts, and better steps for their welfare would be taken after completing the survey in the remaining districts by February-end.

Under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, some 5,080 people who were engaged in manual scavenging were identified in the state, and a rehabilitation programme is implemented for them. Since 1993, Rs 10 lakh compensation each was provided to 88 families for deaths while cleaning manholes. Criminal cases are booked against contractors or officials concerned in such incidents, Poojary said.

A high-level committee comprising 'safai karmachari' representatives and different departments has to meet once in six months, the minister pointed out. "In some places, including BBMP, we saw negligence in calling meetings, and suitable instructions were given in this regard. A meeting will be convened by January 10, to strictly implement the laws,” he said.

Hariprasad sought a separate Bill to totally prevent manual scavenging, having provisions of jail terms for those who encourage manual scavenging. Though it is prohibited, manual scavenging is still in practice in several districts, he lamented.

He also charged that deaths in manholes are not reported as they are and shown as accidents to avoid paying compensation. "Nobody is convicted in such cases. What is the use of us being in positions if manual scavenging continues," he asked

