Karnataka: Many injured in clash between Muslim groups

Many injured in clash between two Muslim groups in Karnataka

The clash broke out between the supporters of Mohammed Kaizar and Nazir Sharif, both belonging to the same family

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 03 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 04:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Several people were injured in a clash between two groups of the Muslim community during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations here on Tuesday.

The clash broke out between the supporters of Mohammed Kaizar and Nazir Sharif, both belonging to the same family. According to the sources, the groups had differences and used to indulge in frequent fights.

On Tuesday, the clash broke out while exchanging greetings as part of the festival. The opponents attacked each other with machetes and other weapons, it is said.

The police, who arrived on the spot, resorted to mild caning and brought the situation under control. A few injured were shifted to the hospital.  

India News

