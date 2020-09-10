Marijuana worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Hassan

Marijuana worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Hassan

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Arkalgud ,
  • Sep 10 2020, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 15:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Excise Department officials conducted a raid and seized 70 kg marijuana, worth Rs 15 lakh, at Hodenuru village in Konanuru hobli, in the taluk. Three people have been arrested in this regard.

According to police, cannabis was cultivated amidst ginger and jowar crops at the farms of Somesh and Prakash of the village. In all, 70 kg of cannabis has been seized. "Acting on a tip-off that ganja is being sold, the officials raided the house of one Devaraju and seized 550 grams of marijuana," said Excise Deputy Commissioner Gopala Krishnegowda.

Hassan
marijuana
Karnataka
Drugs

