Marijuana worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Hassan

Excise Department officials conducted a raid and seized 70 kg marijuana, worth Rs 15 lakh, at Hodenuru village in Konanuru hobli, in the taluk. Three people have been arrested in this regard.

According to police, cannabis was cultivated amidst ginger and jowar crops at the farms of Somesh and Prakash of the village. In all, 70 kg of cannabis has been seized. "Acting on a tip-off that ganja is being sold, the officials raided the house of one Devaraju and seized 550 grams of marijuana," said Excise Deputy Commissioner Gopala Krishnegowda.