‘Market research helps to know consumer needs’

The 27th edition of BrandScan, the market research fair organised by the students of T A Pai Management Institute, was held at the Christian School Grounds in Udupi.

BrandScan is a unique platform where students solve live projects from companies under the guidance of experienced faculty and industry professionals to provide novel business solutions. The research includes collecting data from customers, analysing, interpreting, and thus providing insights to companies based on the analysis of the collected data.

Speaking on the occasion, K G George, senior vice-president (retail), TTK Prestige, said, “A company’s success is majorly dependent on its future expansion plans and development of new products. Market research is crucial to all companies as it helps them get a more precise understanding of the consumer needs.”

The event witnessed Brandscan’s first student convenor, Kenny Ramanand, who spoke about BrandScan’s roots.

He said, “BrandScan aligns with TAPMI’s promise of experiential learning, especially for the marketing majors. One needs to pursue newer avenues involving the greater use of technology that could push BrandScan to greater heights.”

The 27th edition of BrandScan was marked by some events like Little Stars -- a talent hunt for children between the ages of 5 and 14 years, Voice of Udupi -- a singing competition, Dance Udupi Dance -- a dance competition, whiplash -- rock band competition, comedyville -- a stand up comedy show, and so on.