Marriage scaled down due to curfew, coronavirus

The marriage of advocate Pareekshith Gowda on Sunday should have been organised grandiosely at Belthangady, but for the coronavirus scare.

Following the self-imposed curfew call given by Prime minister Narendra Modi, the marriage was held in a simple way at a temple in Jaavali in Chikkamagaluru district in the presence of 20 family members.

Pareekshith said that he supports the call given by Prime Minister Modi. Soon after the marriage, he posted a video on social media appealing to friends and well-wishers to bless them from wherever they are.

