Mayor Tasneem slams DC Sindhuri, Pratap Simha

Mayor Tasneem on Wednesday criticised Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri of breaching the protocol during Dasara inauguration and MP Pratap Simha for writing to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner over naming the circle.

Speaking to reporters here, Tasneem alleged of protocol violation by the DC, insulting the Mayor, the first citizen of the city. She alleged that the DC had instructed the police not to allow the Mayor to welcome Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, during his visit to the city, to participate in the Dasara inauguration.

The DC had violated the norms even during the inaugural ceremony atop Chamundi Hill. Usually, the Mayor is seated next to district in-charge minister. But, this time, the Mayor was made to sit at the end. Besides, the DC did not mention the names of Deputy Mayor and Zilla Panchayat vice-president in her welcome speech. “Whom are you (DC) trying to impress? Follow the rule and work for the people,” Tasneem said.

Tasneem also slammed MP Pratap Simha, warning not to make loose comments against corporators and respect the resolution passed in the MCC Council. “Stop targeting personally and cooperate for the development activities,” she suggested.

“The MP had proposed naming the Lalith Mahal junction on Mysuru-T Narasipur National Highway 766, after a doctor. But, the civic body decided to name the circle after an ex-corporator, as decided in the council. Now, the MP has written to the MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde claiming that the move is illegal,” she said.

The MCC has named several circles in the last seven years, after Pratap Simha was elected as an MP. Are all these illegal and be rejected? she questioned.