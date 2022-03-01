Mayoral elections postponed in Mysuru

The Mayoral election scheduled on March 2 has been postponed, a release from the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Region, who is also the Election Officer, said.

Adiitonally, the elections for four Standing Committees in the council scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

The election has been postponed after the State government failed to clarify whether a recent verdict of the Supreme Court on reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies will come in the way of conducting the election. The Supreme Court had delivered a verdict on January 19, 2022, in the Ramesh Wagh vs The State of Maharashtra.

In the Mayoral election, the post of Mayor was reserved for a general category candidate (Councillor), while that of Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A woman (Councillor).

The term of Premananda Shetty as Mayor and Sumangala Rao as Deputy Mayor and the term of the four Standing Committees will come to an end on Wednesday.