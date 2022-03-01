Mayoral elections postponed in Mysuru

Mayoral elections postponed in Mysuru

Adiitonally, the elections for four Standing Committees in the council scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 01 2022, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 13:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mayoral election scheduled on March 2 has been postponed, a release from the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Region, who is also the Election Officer, said.

Adiitonally, the elections for four Standing Committees in the council scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

The election has been postponed after the State government failed to clarify whether a recent verdict of the Supreme Court on reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies will come in the way of conducting the election. The Supreme Court had delivered a verdict on January 19, 2022, in the Ramesh Wagh vs The State of Maharashtra.

In the Mayoral election, the post of Mayor was reserved for a general category candidate (Councillor), while that of Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A woman (Councillor).

The term of Premananda Shetty as Mayor and Sumangala Rao as Deputy Mayor and the term of the four Standing Committees will come to an end on Wednesday.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News
mayoral election
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

DH Toon | The high cost of war

DH Toon | The high cost of war

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 