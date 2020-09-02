MBBS exams deferred to October

  • Sep 02 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 02:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has decided to postpone the MBBS examinations, scheduled to be held in September, following the request by the students’ association in view of Covid-19 pandemic. A circular issued by the Registrar (evaluation) of the university said, “The examinations, which are scheduled to be held from September 15, have been rescheduled to October. The exams will begin from October 13.”

The circular also states that the fee notification and time table will be hosted on the website at the earliest.

