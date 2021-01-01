MCC approves action plans for development works worth Rs 234 cr

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Council approved action plans for developmental works at an estimated cost of Rs 234 crore, under 15th State Finance Commission (SFC) grant, at the monthly meeting held in MCC Hall in the city on Thursday.

The meeting also resolved to construct a new Central Market building under Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL). This project includes development of crematoriums, streetlights, parks, footpaths, UGD works, infrastructure for solid waste management and water supply.

Chief Whip in the Council Premananda Shetty said that the Central Market building was in a dilapidated condition and action plans were being finalised for the same as per the government guidelines.

PWD and a private agency have certified that the present building needs to be demolished and is not fit for carrying out any business. Shetty added that the proposal to construct a new Central Market building will be sent to government for approval.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Abdul Ravoof said that more than 5,000 people were directly and indirectly dependent on the Central Market for their livelihood and asked the MCC to initiate measures to rehabilitate them.

Directors for MSCL

Former Mayor Bhaskar Moily from Congress was selected to represent the opposition in the board of directors of MSCL, even though the party had suggested AC Vinayaraj. Mayor Diwakar clarified that Moily was selected due to his experience as a Mayor.

The ruling BJP had already nominated their corporators Premanand Shetty, Sudheer Shetty and Lohith Amin to MSCL board of directors.