MCC comes out with unique initiatives to fight Covid

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has come up with unique initiatives to fight Covid-19. With this, the authorities are confident in making the city ‘Covid-free’.

The team, led by MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, is all set to go to the ground level to contain the spread. Apart from conducting door-to-door survey, test through kiosks, micro-triage centres at apartment complexes are a few other initiatives.

Confident of bringing down the positivity rate within a week, Shilpa Nag said, “We are identifying the cases at the initial stages with the survey and it is effective in containing the spread. The demand for ventilators will come down with the decline in severe cases.”

For effective management, ward-level task forces have been constituted at all the 65 wards. The team is headed by respective corporators, environment engineers, revenue inspectors, medical professionals and police. Health inspector will be a member-secretary of the task force.

Experts from World Health Organisation (WHO), from the state Covid team, have imparted training to the teams. The commissioner herself is trained administratively. Every day, they get ward level information on the number of positive cases, people under home isolation, primary contacts and others. They also take care of containment and micro sanitisation. People under home isolation are monitored and medical kits distributed, the commissioner said.

The door-to-door survey is being conducted with complete safety measures. The enumerators are equipped with pulse oximeter and no touch thermometer. If there is a variation, Rapid Antigen Test will be conducted. RT-PCR test will be conducted only if RAT tests negative. The treatment will be started immediately if the patient tests positive, she said.

The MCC has planned to take testing process to the ground level with help of kiosks, where basic test will be conducted. Four tests - blood pressure, sugar level, temperature and oxygen level, will be conducted at the kiosk.

“We have 21 Urban PHCs and five Covid Mitras. With the kiosk, the testing process will be taken down by one more level. The civic body will decide on placing the kiosk, either at the ward war room or at the lanes,” the commissioner said, adding, with kiosks, the testing process can be centralised and avoids the movement of people.