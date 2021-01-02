MCC failed in monitoring Smart City works in Mangaluru, alleges MCC Opp'n leader

Opposition leader in Council of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Abdul Ravoof alleged that the district administration had failed completely in monitoring ongoing works under Smart City Mission in Mangaluru. The suspension of all works under the Smart City mission ordered by the High Court has doubled people's misery.

The court had asked MCC to suspend Smart City works after a PIL had pointed out that all construction debris was being dumped at Pacchanady dumping yard, which had witnessed a sliding of garbage during monsoon last year. Construction was suspended since an alternative space for dumping debris could not be identified in MCC limits.

Heaps of soil were dumped near Kadri Maidan. “Major roads were closed in the city to facilitate road works under Smart City Mission. With the digging and closure of roads, ambulances had to take a detour to reach hospitals,” he told media persons in the DCC office on Friday.

He alleged that the objective behind the Smart City Mission — promotion of tourism and boosting the city's economy — had been ignored.

Ravoof called the quality of work under the project poor and sought to know if quality checks were done before starting works. Citing an example, he said the newly concreted road at Car Street had already developed cracks and few cracks had been closed.

He accused that officials were issuing work orders for contractors without any per-qualification. Congress had already filed a complaint to ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) in this regard. Ravoof said the funds were being misused for projects like the temporary sheds in the football ground.

Ravoof also commented on the underpass near the taluk office, saying it had ravaged a park in front of Town Hall, which is yet to be fixed. Instead of constructing the underpass, he said, the authorities could have laid a skywalk for pedestrians.