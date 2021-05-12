MCC launches Covid telecare facility

In an effort to doctor's suggestions and guidance for the Covid positive patients under home isolation, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), has launched a telecare facility, on Wednesday.

The MCC, in association with Mysuru Citizens Forum, JSS Medical College and Rotary Mysore has launched the service, which will be functioning from the premises of Rotary Mysore, on JLB Road in Mysuru. MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag and Mayor Rukmini Madegowda launched the service.

Addressing media persons, Shilpa Nag said, "The Covid telecare facility has been launched to enable the home isolation patients to interact with the doctors, get guidance and suggestions. Around 45 doctors have volunteered to serve. Expert doctors from JSS Medical College too will extend help, she said.

The telecare centre will function on the lines of call centre. Two helpline numbers have been provided - 0821-2320112 or 0821-2420113, which will function from 8 am to 11 pm.

Those who have tested positive and asymptomatic, or with mild symptoms can call the telecare centre, where the doctors will make all possible efforts to get rid of their anxiety and provide suggestions. The person attending the call takes down the patient's mobile number, address and other primary information. Later, the doctor would call the patient, Nag explained.

There are many instances when the positive patients are under panic, book beds at the hospitals even if there are no symptoms, burdening the hospitals. If the patient gets an opportunity to interact with the doctors at the beginning, it prevents unnecessary panic and instils confidence. Besides, it is also possible for the doctors to convince them to remain in home isolation and complete the treatment.

After getting complete details about the people under home isolation, the MCC sends them medical kits. There are 60 volunteers who will ensure that the kits are home delivered.

Besides, calls are made to the patients every day to check their health status. If they need hospital care, they will contact the Covid War Room and shift them to the hospitals in an ambulance.

Gopalagowda Hospital senior doctor Dr Raghunath, deputy mayor Anwar Baig, MCC Health Officer Dr D G Nagaraju were present.

The Covid Mitra facility has also received a very good response. Around 75 patients have been triaged in the Covid Mitra centres in Mysuru, till Wednesday. While, 24 of them have been admitted to the hospital, 51 were advised home isolation.

Besides, 21 more Covid Mitras will start functioning from Thursday, at Panchakarma Ayurveda Hospital, Beedi Workers' Hospital and at the primary health centres at rural areas, said Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who inspected several Covid Mitra facility in Mysuru on Wednesday.