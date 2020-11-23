MCC Mayor Tasneem sore over officials for not following protocol

Mayor Tasneem was sore over the officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), for not following the protocol in inviting her, for the function held to distribute compensation cheques to families of Covid-19 warriors, who succumbed to the infection, recently.

Participating in the function at Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Hall of the MCC, here, on Monday, the Mayor directed the Commissioner to initiate strict action against the erring officials, for breach of protocol.

She said that earlier also, during the inauguration of the Dasara festivities, on October 17, atop the Chamundi Hill, the district administration had failed to follow the protocol in front of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. “Such violation has occurred for the third time in the MCC. Even though the officials concerned are present in the office, they did not care to inform me about the function. I got the information through a call from the Control Room. I will not tolerate such insult,” she said.

She also said that the event was delayed, making the family members of the Covid warriors to wait for a long time. She alleged that the negligence of the officials was the cause of the delay. Cheques for Rs 30 lakh each, as compensation to the families of two civic workers, were distributed on the occasion. The event, which was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, was preponed for Monday, in the wake of the visit of the Chief Minister to Mysuru, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tasneem, who was elected as the first Muslim woman mayor of Mysuru on January 18, said that due to the Covid crisis, she could not function properly and would appeal to the government, to see if it is possible to extend her term. Her one-year-term will end in mid-January 2021.