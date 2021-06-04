MCC members, workers stage protests, seek deputy commissioner’s transfer

Support poured in for Mysuru City Cororation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag, with corporators, employees of the MCC and pourakarmikas staging a protest, demanding the transfer of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri in Mysuru on Friday.

The MCC office turned into a protest venue, with corporators, cutting across party barriers, joining the protest. Holding banners that read ‘I support Shilpa Nag’ and ‘Transfer Rohini Sindhuri’, they raised slogans against the DC.

As soon as Shilpa Nag offered to resign, citing harassment by the DC, on Thursday evening, the corporators, led by acting Mayor Anwar Baig, held a meeting and decided to stage a protest on Friday.

Anwar Baig said, “All corporators support the MCC commissioner. The government should not accept her resignation for any reason, when she submits.”

Corporator Ayub Khan alleged that the DC acts like a politician. She has been harassing the officials. She should be transferred and Nag should continue as MCC commissioner, he said.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar visited the protest venue at 2.30 pm and held a discussion with the corporators and others. Requesting for two days time, to take a decision, he appealed to them to drop the protest.

Ayub Khan said, “The minister has assured to take a decision by Monday morning. As per his request, we are withdrawing the protest. Future course of action will be decided on Monday.”