MCC offers 10% rebate on RWH installation

In an effort to conserve water and to promote rainwater harvesting, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has come up with a novel initiative.

The civic body has offered 10% rebate on drinking water bill of residences, non-residences and commercial establishments, which are equipped with rainwater harvesting units.

The new offer will be applicable from February 1. The consumers will get 10% discount on their water bill, every month. The consumers just need to submit the details of rainwater harvesting unit to Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), which manages the water supply to the city, to avail the benefit.

The offer will be extended to the establishments, which will install the units in the days to come. However, the offer is not applicable on underground drainage (UGD) cess.

According to the environmentalists, the offer is a good initiative by the MCC and it will help conserve water. Mysuru receives an approximate of 800 mm of rainfall annually and a 200 square feet rooftop can harvest an average of 15,000 litre of water every year. The dependency on Cauvery river water will definitely be minimised, if such units are utilised effectively. The city already has more than 5,000 houses and a few major industries with RWH units.

The VVWW lifts 190 to 200 million litre of water per day and the city suffers water shortage during summer. The city also depends on borewells and water tankers. According to the officials, 50% of fresh water is being used either for toilets or bathing or for washing purpose.

An officer of VVWW said, “The MCC also plans to install rainwater harvesting units at 15 major parks in the city and the water will be used for gardening and fountain. The city has more than 400 parks.”

D S D Solanki, founder trustee of Tiger Adventure Foundation, said, “Effective implementation is lacking in our government agencies. The MCC should devise a hassle-free system for the citizens to apply and avail the discount. Earlier, we have had bitter experiences with the MCC and also other agencies like the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Cesc).”

For submission of details: http://mysurucity.mrc.gov.in/en/forms