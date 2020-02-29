MCC plans to collect ‘user fee’ from bulk waste generators

The authorities of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is planning to collect handling 'User Fee' from bulk garbage generators, who do not recycle or process the waste generated by them. The civic body came up with the idea to ensure effective management of waste and to utilise the available resources.

As per the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016, the bulk waste generators must segregate waste at the source and should ensure the scientific processing of biodegradable waste to produce manure and biogas by setting up composting units on their premises. But, several bulk waste generators have failed to comply with the rules due to certain reasons.

As per the rule, bulk waste generators include buildings occupied by the central government departments, state government departments, local bodies, public sector, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, universities, hostels, hotels, commercial establishments, markets, places of worship and the bulk waste generators are responsible for managing their own waste.

There are provisions to impose fine or to collect 'user fee' from the waste generators, who fail to process the waste at the source level.

According to the data, the city has more than 20,000 commercial establishments, 750 plus hotels and restaurants, 124 marriage and function halls. Though several establishments have waste processing units, many failed to process waste due to certain reasons.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said, "It is mandatory for the bulk waste generators to process the waste on their own. Not all bulk waste generators are complying with the norms by processing waste at the source level."

"The pourakarmikas are collecting the waste from them and the civic body is processing the waste. Thus, we have decided to collect 'user fee' from the bulk waste generators,” the commissioner said.

According to the commissioner, the civic body is investing an approximate of Rs 1,000 to process one-tonne waste and the city generates more than 450 metric tonne of waste a day.

A hotelier, who wished to maintain anonymity said that the move is good, but, the authorities must collect a nominal fee. "We have to set-up waste processing units as per the rule, but, due to lack of space, many hotels have no units. Except for the hotel housed in old structures, the majority of the new hotels in new buildings have processing units,” he said.