MCC recovers eight acres of encroached land

A few had encroached the land for farming activities, according to officials

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 21 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 21:31 ist
Officials install a board notifying that the land at old survey number 38 at Gorur village belongs to Mysuru City Corporation on Tuesday. Credit: DH photo

Mysuru City Corporation and the taluk administration officials recovered eight acres of land worth Rs 8 crore at Gorur village in Kasaba hobli in the city on Tuesday.

According to sources, 55 acre land was identified for Ashraya Housing Scheme at old survey number 38 in 2004. During the survey, it was found that eight acre land was encroached at RTC survey number 112 to 119, 121 to 124, 126 and 127.

The city corporation has reclaimed the land. A board has been installed on the premises notifying that the land belongs to the MCC.

A few had encroached the land for farming activities, according to officials.

Mysuru taluk tahsildar Rakshit, additional commissioner Roopa, engineers, Ashraya Housing Scheme officials and the police took part in the operation.

Mysuru
Mysuru City Corporation
Encroachment
Karnataka

