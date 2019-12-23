MCC to construct bathroom complex for civic workers

Finally, it’s a big relief for pourakarmikas, particularly women, working under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), as the civic body has decided to construct dedicated bathrooms and toilet complexes for civic workers, who maintain the cleanliness of the city.

The long-pending demand will be benefiting around 2,500 pourakarmikas, both permanent and contract, employed by the MCC. The MCC has got an approval from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) for the project and the tender process is on.

As per the plan, a toilet and bathroom complex will be constructed at each zone. The city has nine zones. According to Superintending Engineer M K Bhaskar, each structure would be built at an approximate cost of Rs 10 to 11 lakh. Each complex will have separate toilets, bathroom, dressing room and a hall for men and women.

The complex will be provided with small wardrobes so that the workers can store their uniform and other belongings. No public or others are allowed to utilise the facility, he said.

At present, the civic workers have no separate toilet or bathroom facility and most of them depend on public toilets or vacant sites to attend nature's call. Women workers are the worst sufferers due to lack of adequate toilet facilities.

Chandrappa, a civic worker, said that the pourakarmikas can heave a sigh of relief, if the initiative materialises. "The civic workers start working early in the morning, around 5 am, and continue up to noon. We were dependent on vacant sites as public toilets are not available in all areas. Women workers are the worst affected and they also suffer from health issues. With toilets and bathroom facility in the offing, we can work better," he said.

The workers say that one complex per zone is not sufficient. Hence, the MCC must construct at least three such facilities in each zone. The civic workers spread all over the zone, which will have nearly six to seven wards. It is difficult to reach the complex, claimed another worker.