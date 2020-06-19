MCC, VVWW form squads to recover pending water bills

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) have formed two squads to recover long-pending water bills and have also introduced a new system for water bill collection. The teams will be launched in a few days.

The members of the squads ‘Kaveri’ and ‘Kabini’ will visit the houses of the consumers, who have not paid the water bill since a long time. The squad will ask the consumers to pay the bill and if they failed to do, water supply will be disconnected, said an engineer attached to VVWW.

Two vehicles have been reserved for the door-to-door collection. Collection of water bills is a challenge and the revenue has declined after the outbreak of COVID-19. The water bill collection is a challenge and hardly a few persons are paying waters bill after the outbreak of COVID-19. The people are reluctant to visit MCC offices to pay the bills.

An officer said, “A huge amount of money is outstanding. A total of Rs 180 crore, including Rs 46 crore interest amount, is pending. Several commercial complex, houses and institutions have to pay huge amounts of arrears. It has to be noted that the city has thousands of illegal water connections and the MCC incurs huge loss.”

Besides the online facility to pay water bill, the MCC has initiated a new system to collect the bills. Water meter readers will be equipped with Point of Sale (PoS). The residents can pay the bill using debit or credit cards. The VVWW has 80 PoS machines for the purpose.

The officer claimed that the MCC has an online system to pay water bill, a large number of people pay the bill by cash, either at MCC offices or at Mysore One centres. With the new system, digital transaction can be increased.

Ashwini Chandrashekar, a resident of Vijayanagar, said, “The new initiative is helpful for the people during the crisis. The initiative is good, meanwhile, the online system must be promoted as it saves time and manpower.”