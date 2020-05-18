MCCI for ‘No Mask-No Business’ policy

With the industries being allowed to perform business, members of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) have decided to practice ‘No Mask-No Business’ policy. The members decided not to do business with the people not following the lockdown guidelines to combat COVID-19.

In a press conference, Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) ex-president Sudhakar S Shetty said that the cases of COVID-19 have declined in the district, following the efforts of the authorities concerned. "Thus, in order to ensure safety of the people, the MCCI has come up with certain guidelines that will promote 'Swaccha Mysuru-Swastha Mysuru', in line with the earlier tags of 'Cleanest city' and also healthcare hub fame." he said.

All businessmen and their employees in the district, must follow government orders and should wear mask compulsorily at work and public places. Entrepreneurs and their employees must not tolerate the customers visiting them without wearing masks.

Shetty said that business establishment owners must ensure social distance at work place and all persons must be screened before entering the establishments.

Sanitiser and hand wash is compulsory for any people entering business establishments. He urged the shopkeepers to maintain hygiene and clean their respective business establishments.

According to him, more than 45,000 people are involved in various business and there are more than 4,000 business units in Mysuru. Shetty said the district has a total of 15,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"It is inevitable to follow the rules and lockdown guidelines, without fail, for the welfare of the state and business sector. We have to ensure that lockdown will not be extended due to COVID-19. With collective efforts, it is possible to contain the spread of COVID-19,” Shetty said.

Shetty thanked the district administration, Police, Health department and Asha workers for their efforts to contain COVID-19.

MCCI president A S Satish and Hotel Owners' Association president C Narayana Gowda were present.