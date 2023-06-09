MDMA worth Rs 2.77 lakh seized, 2 arrested In Mangaluru

The police have recovered 55.5 gram MDMA worth Rs 2,77,500, two mobile phones, Rs 3230 in cash, car and a digital weighing machine.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 09 2023, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 14:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mangaluru CCB sleuths arrested two persons on the charges of possessing MDMA ( Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), a synthetic drug. They were acting on a tip-off that MDMA is being sold to the public at Nehru Maidan area in Mangaluru after which they conducted the raid and made the arrests.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested are Mahammed Ashraf alias Chota Ashraf (43) from Farangipete and Dawood Parvez (36) from Darandabagilu in Permannur. The duo had purchased MDMA from Bengaluru and brought it to Mangaluru in a car. 

Also Read | Mangaluru: Man held for possessing 150 grams of MDMA worth Rs 7.50 lakh

The police have recovered 55.5 gram MDMA worth Rs 2,77,500, two mobile phones, Rs 3230 in cash, car and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 13,06,230. A case has been registered against the arrested in Mangaluru South Police Station limits.

There are six cases pertaining to ganja peddling against Mahammed Ashraf in Mangaluru Rural and Bantwal stations. There are six ganja peddling cases against arrested Dawood in Mangaluru North, Mangaluru Rural, Karkala, and Udupi CEN stations.

Mangaluru
MDMA
Karnataka
Karnataka News

