Meat stalls in Mangaluru set on fire

Some unidentified miscreants have set fire to meat stalls at Olapete in Thokkottu. The traders have expressed their displeasure at the setting fire to the stalls.

The temporary meat stalls that were functioning for the last few years were set on fire on Friday late night. All the equipment inside the stalls has been damaged.

It may be recalled that Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders in Ullal had appealed to the police and Ullal CMC Commissioner to clear the stalls citing them as illegal ‘beef stalls.’

Ullal CMC President Chandrakala condemned the act of the miscreants and said that temporary stalls will be constructed shortly.