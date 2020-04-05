Meat stalls, salons remain closed in Mandya

The Mandya district administration has ordered closure of meat stalls and salons in Nagamangala, Malavalli and K R Pet taluk, after a group of clerics, who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi were said to have travelled in parts of Mandya and Mysuru districts. Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh has issued orders.

Five persons, who have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru, residents of Delhi, have travelled across Mandya and Mysuru districts for 40 days. Besides, seven persons of Malavalli have taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, from February 5 to 8.

As many as 24 persons of Nagamangala had come in direct contact with the clerics from Delhi and the seven persons of Malavalli had been to Delhi.

In Mysuru, the district administration has ordered closure of all the non-essential services. The police are tracking the details of the people who have travel history of Delhi.

