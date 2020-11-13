Medical, dental fees for government, private quota seats hiked

Admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses will cost more, as the state government increased the fee by 25% and 15% for private and government quota seats respectively in private colleges.

The decision was taken as per the agreement signed between private medical college managements and the state government. With the hike, a student will have to pay Rs 1,28,746 (government quota) and Rs 9,81,956 (private quota) in private medical colleges for the 2020-21 academic year.

Similarly, the post-hike fee in private dental colleges stands at Rs 83,356 and Rs 6,66,023 for government and private quota seats respectively.

Justifying the hike, officials from the Department of Medical Education said private college managements had demanded a 30% and 40% hike for government and institutional quota seats.

Students and parents expressed anguish at the government's decision.

"This is an anti-student move by the government. My parents cannot afford the fee fixed for government quota seats. If I don't get a seat in a government college, should I give up my dream of joining a medical course?" a student questioned.

"I feel this is because most medical colleges are run by politicians. This is to benefit the colleges," said a parent.

Fee hike

MBBS seats in pvt colleges 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21

Government quota ₹97,350 ₹1,11,952 Rs 1,28,746

Private quota ₹6,83,100 ₹7,85,565 Rs 9,81,956

BDS seats in pvt colleges

Government quota ₹63,030 ₹72,484 Rs 83,356

Private quota ₹4,63,320 ₹5,32,818 Rs 6,66023