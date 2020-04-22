Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar warns medical colleges against staff pay cuts

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has directed medical college hospitals, including private unaided ones, not to cut salaries of the staff.

After a recent circular by a private medical college in Bengaluru cutting salaries of doctors went viral on social media platforms, Sudhakar told college managements not to take such measures.

He warned of legal action against medical college managements if they don't follow the directions from the government.

Addressing the heads of all medical colleges via video conferencing on Wednesday, Sudhakar said, "There are complaints against some of the colleges about salary cuts. We understand the difficulty in running the institutions, but everybody is going through a hard time. Pay cut is not allowed during the pandemic situation."

The minister directed colleges not to demand fees from students.

"Medical students are working on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 and colleges should not pressure them for payment of fees. I understand that running of medical colleges has become difficult. But the government will be with you. Don't pressure the students for fees," the minister said.