NEET aspirant ends life over low rank in exam

Medical seat aspiring student ends life for low ranking in NEET

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Jagalur,
  • Sep 07 2022, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 23:08 ist

In a tragic incident, a medical seat aspirant reportedly ended life by hanging herself from a fan in her residence at a Muslim colony in the town for obtaining low rank in NEET. 

According to police, Chaitra, daughter of T H Somappa, is the deceased.

Chaitra had, throughout the year, worked hard to get high rank in the medical exam, but dejected over not being able to achieve the said results, she reportedly ended her life.

A case has been registered by the Jagalur police.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Davangere
Suicide
NEET

