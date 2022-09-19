Medical test: Murugha seer likely to be shifted to Shivamogga hospital

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court has permitted the district prison authorities to shift Murugha Mutt's Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, to McGann District Hospital in Shivamogga for a check-up of his cardiac issues.

The pontiff is likely to be shifted to the hospital on Tuesday.

The petition filed by the prisons' superintendent Mahadevi M Marakatti in this regard was reserved for the order. B K Komala, the judge, pronounced the order on Monday.

The court has directed the officials to subject the seer to all required tests. The judge has permitted the officials to lodge the pontiff in the Shivamogga central prison till the completion of tests. The prison authorities have been directed to submit all related documents to the court.

Following his arrest on September 1, the pontiff was shifted to the district hospital from prisons in Chitradurga the very next day, as he complained of illness. Doctors submitted a report stating that he needs to undergo a coronary angiogram. The prison's superintendent had requested the court to grant permission to shift the seer to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru. However, the court denied permission to shift him to Bengaluru, directing the authorities to shift him to any other hospital in the neighbouring districts for tests.

The health department had informed the court about the availability of facilities to conduct required tests at McGann District Hospital in Shivamogga.