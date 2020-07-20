Medicos advise people to be more cautious this monsoon

With the rainy season picking up and also the rampant spread of Covid-19, doctors have urged the citizens to take extra care this monsoon. Though the monsoon season gives a relief from the scorching heat, it brings several diseases, due to harmful viruses and Covid is a new addition.

Common diseases during rainy season include viral fevers, stomach infections, malaria, dengue and typhoid. According to Dr M G Satish Kumar, the risk of getting various diseases is high, owing to unhygienic conditions and other factors. Many monsoon diseases remain undiagnosed until they progress to uninvited complications. Therefore, early diagnosis and treatment of diseases during rainy season is important. Waterborne diseases see a spike during monsoon season, he said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The major sources of the diseases are exposure to dirt, contaminated water, poor sanitation and lack of proper drainage system, leaving people with poor immune systems more susceptible to infection. Another source of danger is food that is prepared un-hygienically.

A doctor attached to the Health department claimed that the people need to take extra care, particularly during the Covid pandemic. The situation is risky not only for the people but for medical professionals. The department has taken all necessary measures to check the spread of waterborne diseases, but unless people are alert, it is not easy to contain the spread of any infection, he said.

The doctors are under severe pressure due to outbreak of Covid-19 and it is better for the people to take care of themselves.

The doctors advise the people to avoid eating food or drinking water outside and suggest consumption of boiled water. The people must ensure that their hands are thoroughly cleaned, maintain good toilet hygiene. The medicos also advise to use mosquito repellent and wear full-sleeved clothes, while stepping out of the house.

Wear proper footwear and wash feet after walking in flooded areas, avoid visiting crowded places to reduce risk of viral infections. The doctors also recommend to avoid touching nose or mouth with hands.