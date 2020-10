Shivalinga Swami (75), of Medini Mutt in Talakad in T Narasipur taluk in the district, died of Covid-19 in a private hospital on Thursday.

The Swami was admitted to JSS Hospital for health issues and he had tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition to being a pontiff, he also served as a Sanskrit teacher.

The final rites were held at the Mutt's premises.