Mega seafood park to come up in Dakshina Kannada: Kota Srinivas Poojary

District -in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that a mega seafood park will come up in Dakshina Kannada at a cost of Rs 100 crore under Pardhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Scheme.

He was speaking after unfurling the flag during the district-level Kannada Rajyotsava held at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Sunday. To give financial impetus to the fishermen, Kisan credit card has been given away to fishermen in the state. The government is planning to promote cage fish cultivation in the state, thereby promoting self-employment.

Rs 5 lakh assistance given for loss of life in wild animal attack has been revised to Rs 7.5 lakh in the state, he added.

Further, he said that the Centre has given approval for the construction of a fisheries port at a cost of Rs 196.51 crore at Kulai.

The minister said that the state government is for effective implementation of Kannada in administration and education. Kannada literature has a history of 2000 years and Pampa, Ponna, Ranna, Janna and other poets have contributed to the growth of the language. Writers from Dakshina Kannada have contributed to the growth of Kannada language. Several Yakshagana Prasanga writers have written over 5,000 Yakshagana prasangas in Kannada without mentioning their names as well.

District-level Kannada Rajyotsava awards were given away to 27 persons and 11 institutions/organisations on the occasion.