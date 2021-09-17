Mega vaccination drive in Dakshina Kannada receives good response

The mega vaccination drive which aims at administering 1.50 lakh vaccines in Dakshina Kannada received good response on Friday.

By 1:30 pm, out of a target of 1.5 lakh, 67,254 were vaccinated thus achieving 45 percent of the target. Nearly 600 vaccination centres were set up for the mega drive by involving even the private hospitals in the district.

The target was to administer 40,000 vaccines in Mangaluru city, 10,000 in Moodbidri, 10,000 in Mulki, 20,000 in Ullal, 20,000 in Bantwal, 20,000 in Belthangady, 20,000 in Puttur, and 10,000 in Sullia.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that 80 per cent of the targeted population have already been administered with vaccines in the district. “We have a challenge the cover the remaining target. The officials from various departments are being utilised for the success of the drive.”

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the district has declined 1.3 per cent in the last 10 days. The positivity rate was more than 4 per cent in the first week of August. The case fatality rate is a concern in the district.

During the death audit, the experts have concluded that delay in hospitalisation is one of the reasons. In addition, failure to get vaccinated is also another reason for severe Covid-19 symptoms.

The DC said that the drive has been taken up in malls as well.

