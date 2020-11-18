Rajamudi scaled down, Thottilamadu jatra cancelled

Melkote: Rajamudi scaled down, Thottilamadu jatra cancelled

Gayatri V Raj
Gayatri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Nov 18 2020, 05:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 05:59 ist
The 10-day jatra mahotsava has been scaled down this year, and has been directed to held within the temple premises, according to the DC's order.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh has issued orders cancelling the Ashta Theertotsava, popularly known as Thottilamadu jatra of Melkote Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy, to be held on November 24, due to Covid reasons.

However, the Rajamudi Brahmotsava will be celebrated in a simple manner, inside the temple premises on November 22.

The 10-day jatra mahotsava has been scaled down this year, and has been directed to held within the temple premises, according to the DC's order.

Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shivananda Murthy in a press release has stated  that the Rajamudi Utsav will be celebrated in a simple manner and all religious rituals related to the 10-day festival, will be held from November 17 to 27, within the temple premises.

The diamond-studded crow (Rajamudi) would be brought out from the district treasury on November 22 for the festival, he said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Melkote
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Lost dog's journey across the Canadian border and back

Lost dog's journey across the Canadian border and back

I find Manmohan Singh to be scrupulously honest: Obama

I find Manmohan Singh to be scrupulously honest: Obama

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?

What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

 