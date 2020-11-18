Melkote: Rajamudi scaled down, Thottilamadu jatra cancelled

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh has issued orders cancelling the Ashta Theertotsava, popularly known as Thottilamadu jatra of Melkote Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy, to be held on November 24, due to Covid reasons.

However, the Rajamudi Brahmotsava will be celebrated in a simple manner, inside the temple premises on November 22.

The 10-day jatra mahotsava has been scaled down this year, and has been directed to held within the temple premises, according to the DC's order.

Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shivananda Murthy in a press release has stated that the Rajamudi Utsav will be celebrated in a simple manner and all religious rituals related to the 10-day festival, will be held from November 17 to 27, within the temple premises.

The diamond-studded crow (Rajamudi) would be brought out from the district treasury on November 22 for the festival, he said.