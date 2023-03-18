Mentally-ill patient raped at Gulbarga medical institute in Karnataka

A mentally-ill patient in Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) was allegedly raped by a 36-year-old man on Friday late night.
The patient was undergoing treatment in the hospital for the last seven months.
The rape accused has been identified as Mehboob Pasha Madarsab, a resident of Islamabad Colony.
The head nurse of GIMS hospital Mahadevi Mathapati, who was on duty in the night shift, lodged a complaint at Brahmapuri police station.
The accused was caught by a relative of another patient admitted in the hospital. He also took a video on his phone and handed the accused over to the hospital staff and security personnel.
The victim is undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Chetan R said that the rape accused will be interrogated after the case is booked against him under section 376 of IPC. He also said that a report will be sent to Medical Education Department after conducting an investigation in the case.
Police officials have visited the hospital and inspected the security arrangements.
