Merchant organisations demand scientific curfew in Dakshina Kannada

Members of various merchant organisations in Dakshina Kannada have urged the state government and district administration to implement scientific weekly curfew instead of the present weekend curfew which is totally unscientific.

The traders urged the district administration to allow traders including textiles, readymade garment, footwear dealers, mobile repair and recharging shops, beauty parlours, saloons to conduct business during weekends. The traders said shops may be closed for two days on the first two days of a week instead of weekends. This will reduce their financial burden as most of the textiles, ready made garments, and fancy showrooms see maximum business during weekends, they told mediapersons.

Social activist M G Hegde said “we have demanded that the expert committees that suggest covid restrictions at the state and district level should also comprise representatives from traders organisations and economists who have studied problems the businessmen face due to lockdowns at the grassroots level.”

When the experts claimed that the world has to live with the Covid-19 as it is never ending, he sought to know what purpose weekend lockdown serves now. The weekend curfew has not reduced the Covid-19 cases in the country and in the state.

Neither the state government nor the Centre have any information on the number of shops and beauty parlours that were closed following the lockdown in the last two years. “The traders are also tax payers to the government. The lockdown and weekend curfew has affected their livelihood. The immunity power is boosted not only with food but also with wealth. If people have money, then only they can live without stress. Without money for livelihood, people will suffer from stress, which in turn will affect their health conditions.”

Stating that elected representatives of the district and the officials have failed to address the problems faced by the traders, he said the elected representatives should address our problems.

Karavali Textiles, Readymade and Footwear Dealers Association president K Santhosh Kamath said “we are not against lockdown. Instead of partial lockdown, let them go for full lockdown, in case the Covid-19 cases can be reduced through lockdown. The DC along with the elected representatives should hold a consultation with the traders organizations.”

Beauty Parlours Association President Babitha said several parlours have been closed down following lockdown. Many women who had opened parlour to supplement the income of the family by availing loans are unable to repay the loans borrowed. “We get customers during weekends at the beauty parlours,” she said.

DK and Udupi Mobile Retailers Association President Gurudatt Kamath said several mobile repair shops have been closed down. Mobile phones are also an essential service these days.

