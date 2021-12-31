MIA commissions state-of-the-art security operation control room

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) bid a farewell to the year 2021 on a secure note by commissioning the state-of-the-art security operation control room (SOCC) of the aviation security group (ASG) of the CISF.

The new SOCC will effectively assist ASG to eliminate any vulnerable areas in security at the terminal building and the city side area of the airport. This step will further enhance security for every stakeholder using these areas.

The SOCC will receive the information feed from high-definition cameras placed at vantage locations that will help the ASG personnel keep vigil on every area of operation in the above-mentioned areas.

Plans are under way to install additional cameras that will further enhance the security operations. Mangaluru International Airport and CISF continues to work in tandem to elevate the security apparatus.

Krishna Prakash, deputy commandant, CISF and chief airport security officer (CASO) appreciated Mangaluru International Airport for executing the project in a time-bound manner.