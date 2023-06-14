Migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh crushed to death by JCB vehicle in Karnataka

Three migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were crushed to death after a JCB vehicle ran over them in Karnataka's Raichur district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Vishnu (26), Shivaram (28) and Balram (30).

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Neelavanji village.

According to the police, the victims were part of a team that came to the village to drill a borewell at a farm.

After the drilling, they slept on the mud road used to commute into the farm.

Unaware of their presence, the driver of the JCB vehicle mowed them down.

Devadurga police have visited the spot and taken up the investigation.