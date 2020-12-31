Migrant workers' graduate daughter wins Karnataka Gram Panchayat polls

A woman graduate, who faced a lot of hardships but wished to help others to come up in their lives, has emerged victories in Gram Panchayat election.

Mamatha, 26, won from second ward of Pavoor Gram Panchayat.

“I want to help the poor and ensure that all the government facilities reached the needy without making them run from pillar to post. Even after so many years, my family could not own a house though there are so many schemes. As a GP member, I want to help those poor who are in dire need of help,” Mamatha told DH.

“I was wondering whether I could get an opportunity to serve the people without any godfather. When Gram Panchayat election was announced, I was asked to contest the election. Now I have won the election,” she added.

“My life has taught me a lesson. Though there are various welfare schemes for the upliftment of the poor, it has not reached the needy. As a result, many are deprived of the facilities. I want to ensure that the struggle I went through in my life is not faced by others,” she added.

Hailing from a tribal community, her parents were migrant labourers who would visit various places in search of work and lived in huts. It was with the help of local teacher Madhu, she and her brothers were enrolled into a school at Malarpadavu and there upon continued their studies

Later, she was enrolled into Morarji Desai School where she completed her school education and PUC. After PUC, she completed her Diploma in Medical Lab Technology. In 2020, she completed her BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology from Bengaluru Medical College. She is supported by BJP in the village.