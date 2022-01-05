Mild earthquake in Chikkaballapur; house walls damaged

Mild earthquake hits Chikkaballapur; house walls damaged in some villages

Walls of many houses have been damaged, the villagers claimed

IANS
IANS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Jan 05 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 14:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Phtoo

A Mild intensity quake, measuring 2.7 on the Richter Scale, hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday, State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The tremors were felt in Shettigere, Addagal, Beeraganahalli, Gollahalli, Bogaparti villages for three seconds in the wee hours, according to authorities.

However, the villagers claimed that they felt the tremors thrice.

Also Read | A day after 2 back-to-back tremors, another earthquake in Chikkaballapur

Most of the villagers spent night outside their houses. Walls of many houses have been damaged, the villagers claimed.

The villagers said that they felt the tremors. The things kept in the shelves at houses fell, after which they ran out of their houses.

On December 22, 2021, two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapur.

