Mild earthquake in Mysuru

Mild tremors measuring 2.6 magnitude in the Richter scale was experienced in parts of Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan district, on Friday evening. Tremors were felt at Harave, Hirikyathanahalli and surrounding areas in Hunsur taluk, parts of K R Pet taluk, Kalenahalli and Garudanahalli in Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district. The tremors were felt at around 5.20 pm and lasted approximately for about three seconds. While the roof tiles of a few houses dropped, the household articles also fell down from the shelves. The people were seen running out of their houses for safety. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre Scientific Officer Dr C N Prabhu said, the epicentre of the mild tremor lies near Arkalgud-K R Nagar, as per the Richter scale. There is no need for panic as it is very mild, he said. However, the National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology has published in its website that the intensity of the tremor was 3.2 magnitude.