Mild tremors felt at Athani village in Karnataka

Mild tremors felt at Athani village in Karnataka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Belagavi,
  • Jul 09 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 13:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mild tremors were felt at Shirhatti village in Athani taluk early Saturday morning resulting in the residents running out of their houses in panic.

Tremors were felt between 6.10 am and 6.20 am. Those sleeping on their roof sheds and the first floor of their houses felt the tremors and ran out. 

The walls of old houses developed cracks due to the tremors.

