Mild tremors felt in Hassan's Arkalgud

Mild tremors were reported in parts of Arkalgud town, Hassan district, on Tuesday morning, creating panic among residents.

While parts of the town experienced tremors at around 10:25 am, some other parts felt the same at around 10:34 am.

Feeling the vibrations, people ran out of their houses and buildings out of fear.

They were standing outside their houses for hours, fearing to go inside.

Officials rushed to the spot and are checking the possibilities for the tremors.

Parts of Arkalgud taluk and also the nearby Gorur dam experienced similar tremors a few months ago.