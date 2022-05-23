Mild tremors in Chikkaballapur, Chintamani

Mild earthquakes measuring 2.6 and 2.4 on the Richter scale rocked the district on Monday.
Tremors were felt about 9-km away from Chikkaballapur and about 13-km away from taluk headquarters of Chintamani at 2.39 pm. They were recorded at a depth of 10 km, according to official sources.
"There is no information at local level," tahsildar Munishami Reddy told DH.
