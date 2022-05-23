Mild tremors in Chikkaballapur, Chintamani

Mild tremors in Chikkaballapur, Chintamani

DHNS
DHNS, Chintamani,
  • May 23 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 00:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mild earthquakes measuring 2.6 and 2.4 on the Richter scale rocked the district on Monday.

Tremors were felt about 9-km away from Chikkaballapur and about 13-km away from taluk headquarters of Chintamani at 2.39 pm. They were recorded at a depth of 10 km, according to official sources.

"There is no information at local level," tahsildar Munishami Reddy told DH.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Earthquake

What's Brewing

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

Gene-edited tomatoes now vegan source of vitamin D

Gene-edited tomatoes now vegan source of vitamin D

Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says 'coming soon'

Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says 'coming soon'

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

 