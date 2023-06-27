Mild tremors in K'taka's Arkalgud town

Officials rushed to such areas and inspected the situation. 

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Arkalgud (Hassan dist),
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 05:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mild tremors were reported from some areas in the town on Tuesday morning.

The tremors were experienced at 10.25 am in some areas while others reported it at 10.34 am. Scared, people ran out of their houses and buildings. They stood outside their houses for hours. 

4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh

It may be mentioned that some parts of Arkalgud taluk and areas, near the Gorur dam, had experienced similar tremors a few months ago.

