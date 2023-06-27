Mild tremors in K'taka's Arkalgud town

Mild tremors were reported from some areas in the town on Tuesday morning.
The tremors were experienced at 10.25 am in some areas while others reported it at 10.34 am. Scared, people ran out of their houses and buildings. They stood outside their houses for hours.
Officials rushed to such areas and inspected the situation.
It may be mentioned that some parts of Arkalgud taluk and areas, near the Gorur dam, had experienced similar tremors a few months ago.
