MIMS helps 59 Covid-infected women deliver healthy babies

The Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) has taken extra care in treating the Covid positive pregnant women, and has successfully helped them deliver healthy babies. So far, 59 babies have been delivered at the hospital.

There are two labour wards at MIMS and around 35 to 40 babies are delivered every day. However, the service of the doctors continued even during the Covid times, and they had taken extra care on the Covid infected pregnant women, which has received laurels. So far, 105 pregnant women have been found to contract the virus, and 59 women have successfully undergone labour, delivering healthy babies.

Though hospitals across the country have been treating pregnant women with Covid, they have found that the babies too were found to carry the virus. However, in Mandya, not a single baby born at MIMS was found Covid positive, which has encouraged the doctors treating them.

Out of 59 Covid infected pregnant women, 30 women gave birth through caesarean section and the rest through normal deliveries. Women from not only Mandya, but also from Ramanagar, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru district get admitted to the MIMS.

If the patient does not suffer from diabetes, blood pressure and other health issues, the doctors try to deliver the babies through normal procedure.

Dr Yogendra Kumar said, "The doctors wear personal protection equipment during the labour to prevent any spread of the disease. The operation theatre is fumigated. Besides, all measures are taken to ensure that the newborns do not get infected from their mothers."