Minister bats for corporation for Vokkaliga community

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said a development corporation will be established for Vokkaliga community.

Ashoka, also a Vokkaliga, was speaking to reporters here, said that a section of Vokkaliga community people and writers have demanded to establish a corporation for the development of the Vokkaliga community. "Nirmalanandanath Swami of Adichunchanagiri mutt had called me over phone four times, to recommend a corporation. I have communicated the same to the chief minister," he said.

When asked about his name making the rounds for the chief minister's post, he said Yediyurappa is serving as the CM and he will continue for the remaining term. During the outbreak of Covid-19, he managed the government very well, while Opposition Leader Siddarmaaiah did not even venture out, he criticised.