Minister becomes laughingstock at Republic Day event at Shivamogga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 26 2022, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 20:35 ist
K C Narayana Gowda. Credit: DH file photo

The newly appointed District in-Charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda became a laughingstock at the Republic Day Programme in DAR ground in the city on Wednesday as he not only struggled to utter the names of guests on the dais and BJP leaders, but also pronounced simple Kannada words wrongly during the speech.

In his 11-minute long speech, he mispronounced around 24 words including the names of Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra and Mayor Sunita Annappa. Instead of terming K S Eshwarappa as Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister, he addressed Yediyurappa as the minister of Rural Development (both were not present). People who gathered in the event were not only shocked by his pronunciation, they were wondering what went wrong for the minister.

