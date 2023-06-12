Minister directs officials to plan for successful Ashada Fridays atop Chamundi Hill

District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa directed the officials concerned to plan for the successful conduct of Ashada Fridays and Vardanthi at Sri Chamundeshwari temple, atop the Chamundi Hill from June 23. The month of Ashada, as per the Chandramana Hindu calender begins on June 19. Ashada Fridays will be celebrated on June 23, 30, July 7 and 14. Ashada month ends on July 17.

Ashada Friday, observed as a ‘vrata’ by some families, especially native Mysureans, became popular over the past couple of decades and people from across Karnataka and also from neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu visit Mysuru to be part of the celebrations at present.

The minister instructed the officials to ensure that the devotees visiting the temple are not inconvenienced. “Every citizen has religious freedom and thus the devotees should be provided all basic amenities. Arrangements should be made to regulate the devotees and hassle-free darshan,” he said.

In the same month of Ashada, the vardanthi or birth anniversary of Sri Chamundeshwari is celebrated. This year, Sri Chamundeshwari Vardanthi atop the Chamundi Hill will be celebrated on July 10, Monday. The vardanthi is being celebrated on the day when then Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar presented the Utsava murthy of the goddess to the temple. The Maharaja installed the idol in Revathi nakshatra of Ashada masa.

In view of reducing the rush of vehicles on the hill, to reduce the burden on environment and also to ease movement of devotees, then district in-charge minister S A Ramadass had restricted the movement of private vehicles on the hill on Ashada Fridays and Vardanthi. He introduced city bus shuttles from the Lalitha Mahal Palace helipad, by providing parking space there, for private vehicles. At present, the helipad and its surroundings are in the possession of the Wadiyars, the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru, following a long-fought legal battle.

Last year, after the Covid-19 pandemic, parking was provided on the Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds on T Narsipur Road. Shuttles were also provided from there.

Till last year, vehicle pass was provided to some vehicles of VVIPs and VIPs. This year the officials think that the pass should not be issued to reduce confusion.