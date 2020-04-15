Minister distributes eggs to pourakarmikas

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar distributed eggs to civic workers and also inspected facilities established to supply food during lockdown.

The Minister distributed eggs to pourakarmikas at Deputy Commissioner's office here.

He also inaugurated help desk established by Mysuru city corporation to distribute food at DC Office.

Somashekar also visited a food preparation unit established by BJP leader H V Rajeev at Chamundipuram. The food is being supplied to more than a thousand people every day.

Later in the day, Somashekar will have a discussion with vegetable and fruit vendors.

The Minister will also discuss with the representatives of tobacco farmers and people representatives.

The Minister will also meet the members of royal family of Mysuru Pramod Devi Wadiyar.

